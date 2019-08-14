Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-U.S. 2-yr, 10-yr Treasury yield curve inverts first time since 2007



LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007, in a sign that investors are bracing for recession risks in the world's biggest economy.

The gap between U.S. 2-year and 10-year bond yields, a closely watched metric for recession signals, declined to minus 0.45 basis points, the narrowest since June 2007 .

Such a curve inversion occurred last in June 2007 as the U.S. sub-prime mortgage crisis gathered pace , .