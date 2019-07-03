U.S. 10-year yields hold near lowest since Nov 2016

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes hovered above their lowest level since November 2016 on Wednesday in advance of a report on private U.S. employment from payroll processor ADP, which analysts forecast a rebound in company hiring in June.

At 7:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), benchmark 10-year yields were down 2.20 basis points at 1.955%. They touched 1.939% in earlier trading, which was last seen following Donald Trump's presidential win.

