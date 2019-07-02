Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. ( UBP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.08, the dividend yield is 5.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBP was $17.08, representing a -7.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.50 and a 15.8% increase over the 52 week low of $14.75.

UBP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). UBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.