Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. ( UBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.2, the dividend yield is 5.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBA was $21.2, representing a -8.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.16 and a 14.59% increase over the 52 week low of $18.50.

UBA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). UBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports UBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.17%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBA Dividend History page.