Urban Edge Properties (UE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Urban Edge Properties ( UE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that UE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.08, the dividend yield is 4.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UE was $20.08, representing a -11.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.74 and a 25.81% increase over the 52 week low of $15.96.

UE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). UE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports UE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.16%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.