UPS to Hire 100,000 Workers Expecting a Record Holiday Season

United Parcel Service, Inc . UPS is leaving no stone unturned to achieve a record-setting peak shipping season. To this end, the company hopes to hire 100,000 seasonal employees, anticipating a significant expansion in package volumes during the November 2019-January 2020 period. UPS expects daily package deliveries to nearly double its per day average of 20 million.
Notably, last year too, the company hired the same number of temporary workers
for the peak holiday season when it expected to deliver approximately 800 million packages, indicating a 5% rise from what was delivered in 2017.
Last month, the company announced that it will not levy additional surcharges on U.S. residential deliveries (barring contractual exception) during this year's peak holiday season. This is a bonus for customers and should further boost package delivery volumes. (Read more: UPS to Refrain From Delivery Surcharges for 2019 Peak Season

Moreover, UPS has added 20 747-8 and 767 aircraft as well as updated its processing and delivery facilities on expectations of a large number of deliveries during the peak season. Additionally, as part of a capital investment plan, the company is enhancing its air and ground capacity.
