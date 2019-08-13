UPS shopping 3-part pension funding bond

Reuters





By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (IFR) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service is taking advantage of an attractive corporate bond market to fund its looming pension obligations.

UPS announced a three-part bond Tuesday expected to total some US$1.5bn, according to Moody's.

The five, 10 and 30-year notes came with initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 90bp, 110bp and 150bp, respectively.

At initial price thoughts bookrunners Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were offering 25bp-35bp of new issue concession over the company's existing curve, according to CreditSights.

For example, UPS has a 4.25% 2049 bond that was trading at G+121bp Monday, according to MarketAxess data.

The company's outstanding bonds widened out earlier this week after Moody's and S&P downgraded UPS' rating one notch to A2 and A, respectively.

The downgrade was made in recognition of UPS' growing pension funding obligations against a more challenging operating environment.

Although UPS remains the world's largest package and delivery company, its financials are weak for its ratings, Moody's noted in its report.

"The downgrade reflects our view that UPS will not generate sufficient cash to strengthen its balance sheet while it remains in the midst of a capital intensive period of heavy investment, requisite pension funding and shareholder returns continue," said Jonathan Root, senior vice president at Moody's.

Moody's kept the company's credit outlook at negative noting that it will require continued reliance on capital markets to fund the pension plan.

S&P was more forgiving and moved UPS' outlook to stable citing continued earnings and cash flow growth due to operational efficiencies and its improving e-commerce segment.

CreditSights also noted the company's strong second-quarter results that showed positive momentum in all three of its business segments.

"However, despite the stronger-than-expected 2Q19 results, the expectation for any meaningful improvement in earnings or free cash flow from here on are likely to be tempered by cost pressures, ongoing heavy investment cycle and uncertain global macro outlook amid rising trade tensions," CreditSights industrials analyst Ashwin Tiruvasu wrote in a report.

Leverage at UPS increased to 3.1 times through the second quarter up from 2.8 times in 2018, according to CreditSights.

At those leverage levels it could be enough for further downgrades to A3 by Moody's if the company continues to prioritize shareholder repurchases over pension contributions, the report continued.

