Quantcast

UPS says it tracks shipments of prohibited substances after Trump comment

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 23 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said on Friday it has been keeping a tab on shipments of prohibited substances by working with governments, in a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's call to package delivery companies to refuse deliveries of synthetic opioid fentanyl from China.

Trump has asked package delivery companies UPS, as well as FedEx Corp and online retailer Amazon.com Inc to decline deliveries of the substance from China, which on Friday announced plans to impose new tariffs on U.S. goods (graphic).

"UPS follows all applicable laws and administrative orders of the governments in the countries where we do business. We work closely with regulatory authorities to monitor for prohibited substances," the company said.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AMZN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar