UPS Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Stock Up

United Parcel Service 's UPS second-quarter 2019 earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents. The bottom line also increased on a year-over-year basis driven by greater efficiencies.

UPS recorded revenues of $18,048 million in the quarter, which edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17,956.5 million. Moreover, the top line increased 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by an uptick in demand pertaining to domestic shipments from e-commerce shippers.

Following the impressive quarterly performance, the stock gained in pre-market trading .

Segmental Details

U.S. Domestic Package revenues climbed 7.7% year over year to $11,150 million in the second quarter driven by volume growth in all products. The greatest increase (up in excess of 30%) was in UPS Next Day Air volume. Results were aided by increased demand for air services from customers in healthcare and retail. Segmental operating profit improved 8% on an adjusted basis to $1,226 million in the quarter mainly due to the sharp increase in demand for the company's next-day services. Additionally, growth in cost per piece was reduced by network efficiencies.

Revenues at the international package division came in at $3,505 million, down 2.7%. International volumes declined marginally due to global macroeconomic pressures. Total revenue per piece declined slightly. However, the measure improved nearly 2% on a currency-adjusted basis. Segmental operating profit came in at $665 million in the reported quarter on an adjusted basis, reflecting an increase of 1.7%.

Supply Chain and Freight revenues decreased 3.1% to $3,393 million due to trade-related sluggishness. Driven by its focus on revenue quality, the UPS Freight unit registered a 3.9% increase in revenue per LTL (less-than-truckload) hundredweight in the reported quarter. Operating profits in the segment increased 10.5% on an adjusted basis to $273 million in the second quarter aided by prudent cost management actions.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote

Other Details

Cash from operations were $4.2 billion. UPS, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), generated free cash flow of nearly $2.2 billion on an adjusted basis. The company spent $2.9 billion as capital expenditures in the first half of the year. We are also impressed with the company's efforts to reward shareholders consistently through buybacks and dividend payouts. On a year-to-date basis, dividend per share increased 5.5%. Moreover, the company repurchased 4.8 million shares for roughly $500 million. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Outlook

UPS still expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share between $7.45 and $7.75. The mid-point of the guided range ($7.60 per share) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.46. Tax rate in 2019 is anticipated between 22% and 24%. Adjusted free cash flow for 2019 is projected between $3.5 and $4 billion.

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are keenly awaiting second-quarter 2019 earnings reports from key players like Southwest Airlines LUV , Alaska Air Group ALK and American Airlines AAL . All three carriers are scheduled to report on Jul 25.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



