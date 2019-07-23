Upbeat earnings lift European shares at open

Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, tracking rises on Wall Street and in Asia as better-than-expected results for Banco Santander helped put Spanish markets on course to end a four-session losing streak.

The latest rounds of corporate results, from oil bellwether Halliburton, Swiss bank UBS and Apple supplier AMS , all sounded positive notes, and the pan-European stocks benchmark rose 0.6% by 0711 GMT, adding to Monday's marginal gains.

Auto stocks led gains among major sectors with parts maker Hella up 2.8% after a brokerage upgrade, while French peer Faurecia jumping 5.9% after it maintained first-half profitability.

Hopes that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates on Thursday by 10 basis points to boost economic growth also fed into the positive sentiment. Some expectations still remain that the bank may set the stage for a September cut.