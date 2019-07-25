Unum Group (UNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Unum Group ( UNM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.62% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.13, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNM was $33.13, representing a -19.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.28 and a 23.78% increase over the 52 week low of $26.77.

UNM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated ( AFL ) and Principal Financial Group Inc ( PFG ). UNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports UNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.19%, compared to an industry average of -11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.