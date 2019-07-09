Quantcast

Univision owners may be in for a downer ending

By Reuters

By Jennifer Saba

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A ho-hum ending may be the best available for the backers of Univision Communications. A dozen years after a $14 billion leveraged buyout, the private-equity owners are looking to sell. They could get back less than they put in.

Some troubles were self-inflicted, too. In 2015, Univision filed for an initial public offering, only to pull the plug. The creation of Fusion, a joint venture with Walt Disney , was perplexing, and Fusion then went on an equally baffling buying spree, snapping up flailing digital-media properties including parts of the former Gawker empire.

New management is in place now. Chief Executive Vincent Sadusky is cutting costs and repairing relationships with distributors like Dish Network . Univision confirmed last week that it is exploring a sale.

TPG and the rest put in just under $4 billion of equity 12 years ago. In the meantime, Mexican TV outfit Televisa acquired a 36% stake. Financial reports suggest they've taken out no meaningful dividends. So for the original buyers to break even, Univision's equity needs to be worth around $6.2 billion. Add in a still hefty $7.4 billion in net debt and the enterprise would have to be valued at over $13.6 billion - roughly what they paid for it.

Last year, Univision made about $1 billion in operating income before depreciation and amortization, a proxy for operating cash flow. Assuming no growth - but also no continuation of declines - a potential buyer would have to stump up close to a lofty 13.5 times OIBDA.

Alternatively, if Sadusky's revamp goes to plan, operations should improve. If OIBDA rises 20%, the needed valuation multiple would fall to a bit over 11 times. That's more in the ballpark of AT&T's purchase of Time Warner and Discovery Communications' merger with Scripps Networks. For private equity folks, breaking even - a rate of return of zero, before fees - is pretty much a failure. In this case, even achieving that will require both management skill and seller's luck.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Univision Communications said on July 3 it is exploring a sale of the company. The Spanish-language broadcaster was bought by private equity firms TPG Capital, Thomas H. Lee Partners, Madison Dearborn Partners, Providence Equity Partners and Saban Capital for $13.7 billion in 2007.

- In 2010, Mexican media group Televisa invested $1.2 billion in Univision in exchange for a 5% equity stake, debt convertible into a further 30% stake and the option to buy an additional 5%. According to its most recent quarterly report, Televisa's current stake in Univision would be 36% on a fully diluted and converted basis.

- Morgan Stanley, Moelis and LionTree are serving as financial advisers to Univision.

Company press release





