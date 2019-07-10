Universal Technical (UTI) Launches Early Employment Program

Universal Technical Institute UTI unveiled first-of-its-kind Early Employment program at Avondale campus to address skills gap and talent shortages. This initiative will help transportation industry employers in developing their talent, thereby favoring long-term careers.
Notably, the initiative is a perfect blend of post-secondary skills education along with on-the-job, apprenticeship-type training. The program will allow employers to screen students and hire them before the start of school. Moreover, students who meet their employers' criteria will receive compensation for their school-related expenses as well as possible other incentives and fulltime employment.
With participating employers ADESA Auto Auctions; Knight Transportation; Larry H. Miller Dealerships; Loftin Equipment Co.; Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG
; Republic Services, Inc. RSG
; RWC Group; S&S Tire & Auto Service Center; Sunstate Equipment Co.; and United Rentals, Inc. URI
, the program will start this summer.
Per the U.S. Department of Labor's estimates in 2016, approximately 60% of dealerships noted that recruitment was the most pressing challenge. By 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the transportation sector. Notably, the company plans to initiate this program in 12 additional campuses across the country. Growth Drivers
Universal Technical has been addressing the changing needs of students as well as employers. Meanwhile, this hybrid education/apprenticeship approach is helpful in serving critical workforce shortages throughout the skilled trades. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, total starts improved 11.2% year over year.
A glimpse of Universal Technical's price performance reveals that it has outperformed the industry
in a year's time. The stock, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has gained 11.1% compared with its industry's 0.7% growth.
This uptick can be mainly attributed to its focus on optimization of media mix as well as efforts to enhance users' experience, with relevant and targeted content, conduct career workshops and work with industry partners, regulators and policymakers for improving access to high schools in military bases. Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Free Stock Analysis Report Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI): Free Stock Analysis Report Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research