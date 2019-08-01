Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ( ULH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ULH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ULH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ULH was $19.69, representing a -47.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.68 and a 13.19% increase over the 52 week low of $17.40.

ULH is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ). ULH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ULH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.