Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Universal Health Services, Inc. ( UHS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $142.6, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHS was $142.6, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.79 and a 26.43% increase over the 52 week low of $112.79.

UHS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. ( HCA ) and Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC ). UHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.77. Zacks Investment Research reports UHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.21%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UHS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UHS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS )

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX ( FXH )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF ( RYH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYH with an decrease of -2.79% over the last 100 days. XHS has the highest percent weighting of UHS at 2.93%.