Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( UHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.49% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.96, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHT was $97.96, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.58 and a 66.88% increase over the 52 week low of $58.70.

UHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). UHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26.

