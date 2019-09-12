Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Universal Display Corporation ( OLED ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OLED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OLED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $193.16, the dividend yield is .21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLED was $193.16, representing a -16.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $230.32 and a 145.19% increase over the 52 week low of $78.78.

OLED is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). OLED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports OLED's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 116.33%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OLED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLED as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( QCLN )

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF ( ETHO )

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF ( SCHA )

Innovator IBD 50 ETF ( FFTY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ETHO with an increase of 4.78% over the last 100 days. QCLN has the highest percent weighting of OLED at 8.53%.