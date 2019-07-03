Universal Corporation (UVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Universal Corporation ( UVV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.4, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UVV was $61.4, representing a -20.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.98 and a 21.18% increase over the 52 week low of $50.67.

UVV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and Altria Group ( MO ). UVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UVV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF ( PSCC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCC with an decrease of -3.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UVV at 4.46%.