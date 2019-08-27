Univar Announces Extension of Distribution Deal With Eastman

Univar Inc. UNVR announced that it was selected for the distribution of Eastman Turbo Oils and Skydrol aviation hydraulic fluids to the military aviation market.





The agreement enables Univar to leverage its expertise in the military chemicals, oils and lubricant markets, which will expand the accessibility of Eastman Turbo Oils and Skydrol.Notably, Skydrol is used in commercial aerospace service hydraulics as a primary fluid. Its fire-resistance characteristics along with ability to retain a low viscosity auger well with aircraft conditions of low temperatures at high altitudes.Moreover, Eastman Turbo Oils are designed to address the needs of demanding turbine engines and include products that meet the high load-carrying capacity of helicopter transmission systems.Univar's shares have lost 35.9% in the past year compared with the 45.6% decline recorded by its industry





In second-quarter earnings call , the company revised its adjusted EBITDA forecast considering lower-than-expected demand for chemicals and ingredients, higher expected net cost synergies from Nexeo and outlook from many supplier partners. It now expects adjusted EBITDA between $725 million and $740 million compared with the previous view of $740 million and $760 million.



Univar is progressing well with the integration of Nexeo's chemical distribution customers, suppliers and support functions. The company now sees higher cost-saving synergies from Nexeo than what it had originally anticipated. It has raised guidance for annual net synergy from $100 million to $120 million (before tax). Univar expects to achieve $20 million in net synergies this year, higher than the initial expectations of $10 million.



