Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.95, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNTY was $19.95, representing a -18.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.62 and a 19.18% increase over the 52 week low of $16.74.

UNTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). UNTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports UNTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.48%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.