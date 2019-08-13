UNITIL Corporation (UTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

UNITIL Corporation ( UTL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.94, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTL was $58.94, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.85 and a 27.55% increase over the 52 week low of $46.21.

UTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). UTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports UTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.04%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to UTL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UTL as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an decrease of -2.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UTL at 1.52%.