Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Uniti Group Inc. ( UNIT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -91.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.38, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNIT was $9.38, representing a -57.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.89 and a 16.38% increase over the 52 week low of $8.06.

UNIT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). UNIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports UNIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.55%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNIT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of -8.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UNIT at 8.93%.