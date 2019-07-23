Shutterstock photo

UnitedHealth marketing 5-part bond to pay off M&A paper



By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - UnitedHealth Group is in the market Tuesday with a five-part bond intended to repay commercial paper that was incurred through recent bolt-on acquisitions.

UnitedHealth recently beat second quarter earnings expectations and closed two bolt-on M&A deals for payment processing company Equian for US$3.2bn and Kidney disease care provider Davita for US$4.3bn.

The company is marketing five, 10, 20, 30 and 40-year bonds at initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 80bp, 100bp, 120bp, 130bp and 155bp area, respectively.

"People are probably making room for it," one investor told IFR.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are under pressure this year due to sizeable acquisitions in the space such as Bristol-Myers Squibb's record US$74bn purchase of Celgene that was funded through a US$19bn bond in May.

UnitedHealth has been able to stay out of the larger M&A discussions, but the risk of the company making a splashy deal is ever-present, CreditSights noted.

UnitedHealth (A3/A+/A-) has one of the strongest credit profiles across health, life and P&C insurance, and new issue concessions are likely to be erased through price progression on today's bond, CreditSights said.

Other names in the sector such as Anthem may provide a better spread pickup, the research firm said.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks