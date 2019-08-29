UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $230.62, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.27% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 8.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UNH as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect UNH to post earnings of $3.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $59.96 billion, up 6.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.81 per share and revenue of $242.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.98% and +7.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. UNH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note UNH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.08.

We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

