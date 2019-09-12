UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $234.21, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNH was $234.21, representing a -18.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $287.94 and a 12.56% increase over the 52 week low of $208.07.

UNH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ) and Cigna Corporation ( CI ). UNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.32. Zacks Investment Research reports UNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.21%, compared to an industry average of 22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNH as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care ( XLV )

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ( IYH )

Vanguard Health Care ETF ( VHT )

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF ( IHF )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEHS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 11.04% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of UNH at 6.51%.