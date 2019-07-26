UnitedHealth garners US$24.6bn book for US$5.5bn refi bond

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, July 26 (IFR) - UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday priced a US$5.5bn five-part bond that is intended to repay commercial paper commitments incurred through recent bolt-on acquisitions.

UnitedHealth recently beat second-quarter earnings expectations and closed two bolt-on M&A deals, for payment processing company Equian for US$3.2bn and Kidney disease care provider Davita for US$4.3bn.

The acquisitions increased its commercial borrowings to US$7.8bn in the second quarter, US$3.65bn of which is due through 2020, according to CreditSights.

The US$750m five-year, US$1bn 10-year, US$1.25bn 20-year, US$1.25bn 30-year and US$1.25bn 40-year notes priced at Treasuries plus 55bp, 80bp, 95bp, 110bp and 130bp, respectively.

The bonds even held firm in the secondary market, moving as much as 3bp tighter the day after pricing, according to MarketAxess data.

"Now is a good time for US companies relying on commercial paper and other short-term funding to term out into the US corporate bond market," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a research note.

"Given relatively flat corporate yield curves, this move currently is inexpensive and insulates issuers from the future decline in demand for very short term corporate debt."

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are under pressure this year due to sizeable acquisitions in the space, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb's record US$74bn purchase of Celgene that was funded through a US$19bn bond in May.

The high-grade bond market is also anticipating new issuance from AbbVie to fund its US$63bn merger with fellow drugmaker Allergan. Morgan Stanley and MUFG provided a US$38bn bridge loan to fund the deal which is expected to be termed out in bonds.

UnitedHealth has been able to stay out of the larger M&A discussions, but the risk of the company making a splashy deal is ever present, CreditSights noted.

UnitedHealth (A3/A+/A-) has one of the strongest credit profiles across health, life and P&C insurance, and any potential new issue concession was erased through price progression on last week's bond.

According to CreditSights, other names in the sector such as Anthem may provide a better spread pick-up.

But the sector has faced other political headwinds: for example, volatility from US presidential candidates proposing the elimination of private healthcare and failed bipartisan proposals to lower consumer drug costs.