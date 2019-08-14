United Technologies (UTX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $126.42, changing hands as low as $125.86 per share. United Technologies Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UTX's low point in its 52 week range is $100.48 per share, with $144.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $125.87.
