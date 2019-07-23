United Technologies Earnings: UTX Stock Jumps on Q2 Beat, Outlook

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

United Technologies earnings for the second quarter of 2019 have UTX stock heading higher on Tuesday.

United Technologies (NYSE: UTX ) reported earnings per share of $2.20 for the second quarter of the year. This is an increase over the company's earnings per share of $1.97 from the same period of the year prior. It was also a boon to UTX stock by beating out Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $2.05 for the quarter.

United Technologies earnings for the second quarter of 2019 have net income coming in at $2.00 billion. This is down from the company's net income of $2.14 billion reported in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the United Technologies earnings report for the second quarter of the year comes in at $2.58 billion. The U.S developer of aircraft and other technology reported operating income of $2.88 billion during the same time last year.

The United Technologies earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 also includes revenue of $19.63 million . That's a hefty increase over the company's revenue of $16.71 billion reported in the second quarter of the previous year. It also comes in above analysts' revenue estimate of $19.55 billion for the period.

The most recent United Technologies earnings report also increases the company's outlook for 2019. It now expects earnings per share for the year to range from $7.90 to $8.05. The previous outlook for for earnings per share between $7.80 and $8.00. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.97 for the year.

UTX stock was on a wild ride today. It started off well above yesterday's close before falling below it. As of the afternoon, it is up slightly from yesterday.

