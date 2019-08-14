United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

United Technologies Corporation ( UTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.735 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $128.95, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTX was $128.95, representing a -10.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.40 and a 28.33% increase over the 52 week low of $100.48.

UTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company ( BA ) and Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ). UTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.13. Zacks Investment Research reports UTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.37%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to UTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UTX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ( ROKT )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF ( FIDU )

iShares Trust ( ITA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 14.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UTX at 7.06%.