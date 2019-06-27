United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $15.11, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had gained 18.68% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

X will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect X to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 71.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.57 billion, down 0.97% from the year-ago period.

X's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $13.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -83.02% and -1.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for X. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44.16% lower. X is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that X has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.59, so we one might conclude that X is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that X has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.