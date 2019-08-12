United States Steel Corporation (X) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

United States Steel Corporation ( X ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased X prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that X has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.05, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of X was $12.05, representing a -61.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.59 and a 3.26% increase over the 52 week low of $11.67.

X is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nucor Corporation ( NUE ) and POSCO ( PKX ). X's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.65. Zacks Investment Research reports X's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -87.25%, compared to an industry average of -37.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to X through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have X as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXZ )

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF ( PDN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an decrease of -4.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of X at 3.18%.