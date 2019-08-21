United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. ( USLM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased USLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that USLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.09, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USLM was $80.09, representing a -6.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.85 and a 17.43% increase over the 52 week low of $68.20.

USLM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ). USLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54.

