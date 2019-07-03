United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

United Security Bancshares ( UBFO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UBFO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.04, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBFO was $11.04, representing a -4% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.50 and a 20.26% increase over the 52 week low of $9.18.

UBFO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). UBFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBFO Dividend History page.