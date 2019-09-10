United Rentals (URI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.41, changing hands as high as $122.37 per share. United Rentals Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $94.28 per share, with $173 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $122.13.
