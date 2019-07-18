United Rentals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for URI

In trading on Thursday, shares of United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.39, changing hands as low as $121.75 per share. United Rentals Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $94.28 per share, with $173 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $123.78.
