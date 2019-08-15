United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.96 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $114.04, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UPS was $114.04, representing a -8.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.09 and a 26.87% increase over the 52 week low of $89.89.

UPS is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ( ODFL ). UPS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.47. Zacks Investment Research reports UPS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.56%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UPS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UPS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IYT )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF ( FIDU )

Pacer Funds ( GCOW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIDU with an increase of 0.94% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of UPS at 6.94%.