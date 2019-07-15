United Parcel Service Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UPS

In trading on Monday, shares of United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.22, changing hands as high as $106.25 per share. United Parcel Service Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UPS's low point in its 52 week range is $89.89 per share, with $125.0885 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $105.85.
