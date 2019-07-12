United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation ( UMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20.73% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMC was $2.33, representing a -21.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.96 and a 42.07% increase over the 52 week low of $1.64.

UMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ). UMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.