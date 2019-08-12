United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

United Insurance Holdings Corp. ( UIHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UIHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that UIHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.75, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UIHC was $11.75, representing a -47.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.43 and a 9.61% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

UIHC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). UIHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38. Zacks Investment Research reports UIHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 71.05%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

