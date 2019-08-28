United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

United Fire Group, Inc ( UFCS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UFCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.34, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFCS was $45.34, representing a -19.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.21 and a 10.96% increase over the 52 week low of $40.86.

UFCS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). UFCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83.

Interested in gaining exposure to UFCS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UFCS as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF ( VTWG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWG with an decrease of -4.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UFCS at 1%.