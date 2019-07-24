United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( UBNK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that UBNK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.15, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBNK was $14.15, representing a -22.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.16 and a 10.37% increase over the 52 week low of $12.82.

UBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). UBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75. Zacks Investment Research reports UBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.82%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,