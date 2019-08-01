United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

United Community Financial Corp. ( UCFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.18, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UCFC was $10.18, representing a -3.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.58 and a 19.91% increase over the 52 week low of $8.49.

UCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). UCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports UCFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.46%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UCFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.