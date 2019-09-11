United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

United Community Banks, Inc. ( UCBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UCBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.6, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UCBI was $27.6, representing a -9.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.34 and a 36.43% increase over the 52 week low of $20.23.

UCBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). UCBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports UCBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.29%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UCBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.