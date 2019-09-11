United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

United Bankshares, Inc. ( UBSI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that UBSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.57, the dividend yield is 3.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBSI was $38.57, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.88 and a 32.41% increase over the 52 week low of $29.13.

UBSI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). UBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.52. Zacks Investment Research reports UBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.27%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.