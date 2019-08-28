United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

United Bancshares, Inc. ( UBOH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UBOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.49, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBOH was $18.49, representing a -22.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.99 and a 0.4% increase over the 52 week low of $18.42.

UBOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). UBOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54.

