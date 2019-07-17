Quantcast

United Airlines (UAL) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Tweaks '19 View

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

United Airlines Holdings Inc 's UAL second-quarter 2019 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07. Moreover, the bottom line improved more than 30% year over year, mainly on lower fuel costs.

Also, operating revenues increased 5.8% to $11,402 million in the quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,358.5 million as well. Higher passenger revenues drove the top line.

Passenger revenues, accounting for bulk (92%) of the top line, rose 6.1%, highlighting strong demand for air travel. Cargo revenues representing 2.6% of the top line declined 6.1%. Revenues from other sources accounted for the remainder.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Operating Results

Consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) climbed 2.5% year over year to 14.32 cents. Total revenue per available seat mile inched up 2.2% year over year to 15.57 cents. On a consolidated basis, average yield per revenue passenger mile ascended 1% from the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter under review, consolidated airline traffic - measured in revenue passenger miles - augmented 5.1% year over year. Capacity (or available seat miles) expanded 3.6%. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seat occupancy) improved 120 basis points to 86% as traffic growth outweighed capacity expansion. Meanwhile, average fuel price per gallon (on a consolidated basis) decreased 4.4% year over year to $2.16.

Total operating expenses increased 3.1% year over year to $9,930 million in the reported quarter. Consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM) - excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit sharing and special charges - inched up 0.6% year over year. However, total unit costs slipped 0.4% year over year.

United Airlines exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,221 million compared with $1,694 million at 2018 end. Long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter was $12,938 million compared with $12,215 million at the end of last year. Furthermore, the carrier bought back $536 million shares in the April-June period on average price of $84.07 per share. The company's board has authorized a new buyback program worth $3 billion.

Q3 Outlook

For third-quarter 2019, United Airlines anticipates capacity to expand between 2% and 3% while pre-tax margin (adjusted) is estimated in the 10-12% range. Passenger unit revenues are projected to rise 0.5-2.5% year over year.

Meanwhile, consolidated average aircraft fuel price per gallon is predicted between $2.12 and $2.22. Consolidated CASM excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit sharing and special charges, is expected to inch up 1-2% in the third quarter. Effective income tax rate for the Jul-Sep period is likely to be in the 21-23% band.

Full-Year View

United Airlines now projects 2019 earnings between $10.5 and $12 per share (prior view: $10-$12). The mid-point - $11.25 - of the guided range is marginally above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.2. Additionally, effective income tax is reiterated in the 21-23% band for the current year. Adjusted capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $4.9 billion in the year.

The company has trimmed its current-year capacity outlook for the second time. The same is now envisioned to expand 3-4% year over year compared with the earlier expectation of 4-5% increase. Initially in January, the airline anticipated the metric to rise in the 4-6% band. The company's decision to successively slash its capacity growth forecast could be due to the prolonged grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets. Meanwhile, adjusted non-fuel unit costs are predicted to rise in the 0.5-1% range.

Zacks Rank

United Airlines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Upcoming Releases

Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry are keenly awaiting second-quarter 2019 earnings reports from key players like Southwest Airlines LUV , American Airlines AAL and Alaska Air Group ALK . Each of the carriers is scheduled to repor t quarterly earnings on Jul 25.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ALK , AAL , LUV , UAL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar