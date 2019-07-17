United Airlines (UAL) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Tweaks '19 View

United Airlines Holdings Inc 's UAL second-quarter 2019 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07. Moreover, the bottom line improved more than 30% year over year, mainly on lower fuel costs.





Also, operating revenues increased 5.8% to $11,402 million in the quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,358.5 million as well. Higher passenger revenues drove the top line.

Passenger revenues, accounting for bulk (92%) of the top line, rose 6.1%, highlighting strong demand for air travel. Cargo revenues representing 2.6% of the top line declined 6.1%. Revenues from other sources accounted for the remainder.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Operating Results



Consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) climbed 2.5% year over year to 14.32 cents. Total revenue per available seat mile inched up 2.2% year over year to 15.57 cents. On a consolidated basis, average yield per revenue passenger mile ascended 1% from the year-ago quarter.



During the quarter under review, consolidated airline traffic - measured in revenue passenger miles - augmented 5.1% year over year. Capacity (or available seat miles) expanded 3.6%. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seat occupancy) improved 120 basis points to 86% as traffic growth outweighed capacity expansion. Meanwhile, average fuel price per gallon (on a consolidated basis) decreased 4.4% year over year to $2.16.



Total operating expenses increased 3.1% year over year to $9,930 million in the reported quarter. Consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM) - excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit sharing and special charges - inched up 0.6% year over year. However, total unit costs slipped 0.4% year over year.



United Airlines exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,221 million compared with $1,694 million at 2018 end. Long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter was $12,938 million compared with $12,215 million at the end of last year. Furthermore, the carrier bought back $536 million shares in the April-June period on average price of $84.07 per share. The company's board has authorized a new buyback program worth $3 billion.



Q3 Outlook



For third-quarter 2019, United Airlines anticipates capacity to expand between 2% and 3% while pre-tax margin (adjusted) is estimated in the 10-12% range. Passenger unit revenues are projected to rise 0.5-2.5% year over year.



Meanwhile, consolidated average aircraft fuel price per gallon is predicted between $2.12 and $2.22. Consolidated CASM excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit sharing and special charges, is expected to inch up 1-2% in the third quarter. Effective income tax rate for the Jul-Sep period is likely to be in the 21-23% band.



Full-Year View



United Airlines now projects 2019 earnings between $10.5 and $12 per share (prior view: $10-$12). The mid-point - $11.25 - of the guided range is marginally above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.2. Additionally, effective income tax is reiterated in the 21-23% band for the current year. Adjusted capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $4.9 billion in the year.



The company has trimmed its current-year capacity outlook for the second time. The same is now envisioned to expand 3-4% year over year compared with the earlier expectation of 4-5% increase. Initially in January, the airline anticipated the metric to rise in the 4-6% band. The company's decision to successively slash its capacity growth forecast could be due to the prolonged grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets. Meanwhile, adjusted non-fuel unit costs are predicted to rise in the 0.5-1% range.



Zacks Rank



United Airlines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Upcoming Releases



Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry are keenly awaiting second-quarter 2019 earnings reports from key players like Southwest Airlines LUV , American Airlines AAL and Alaska Air Group ALK . Each of the carriers is scheduled to repor t quarterly earnings on Jul 25.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>