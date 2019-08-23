United Airlines to Start Global Flights From Multiple Hubs

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL has been making consistent efforts to expand its international footprint for bolstering revenues. To this end, the carrier announced several new and extended international services from its hubs in Chicago, Denver, New York/Newark and San Francisco.





Beginning Dec 7, 2019, the carrier will launch service to Curacao from New York/Newark, thus expanding its Caribbean network. The new offering marks the 21st island destination served by the airline in the Caribbean. Subject to government approval, the New York/Newark-Curacao flight will operate on Saturdays only.Additionally, United Airlines will offer daily nonstop service between New York/Newark and Nice, France as well as Palermo, Italy. The New York/Newark-Nice route will be operated on the premium Boeing 767-300ER aircraft with 46 United Polaris business class seats. The service is expected to commence on May 2, 2020 upon government nod. Meanwhile, the flight to Palermo will start operations on May 20, next year following government approval.

Chicago O'Hare to Zurich



The airline will introduce daily nonstop service connecting Chicago O'Hare with Zurich. This year-round service is expected to initiate operations on Mar 28 in the following year. The new operation will add to the carrier's existing Zurich service from New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington. This new destination marks United Airlines' seventh year-round European destination.



Extra Flight to Amsterdam & Frankfurt From New York/Newark



The carrier plans to add frequency on flights connecting New York/Newark with Amsterdam, Netherlands and Frankfurt, Germany. To this end, it will add a second daily flight on the routes, effective Mar 28, 2020. The airline already has a substantial presence in Amsterdam with flights from Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, Washington and San Francisco.



Denver-London, San Francisco-New Delhi Services to be Extended



With government's approval, United Airlines plans to extend the service connecting Denver with London to year-round, effective Nov 1, 2019. Additionally, beginning Dec 5, 2019, the carrier will expand its seasonal service between San Francisco and New Delhi to year-round.



Moreover, the carrier will resume service connecting New York/Newark with Porto, Portugal on Mar 28, 2020. Also, it will resume flights connecting New York/Newark with Athens and Naples and that between Washington and Barcelona on May 8, 2020.



New York/Newark-Cape Town, South Africa Service



United Airlines is set to introduce its previously announced New York/Newark-Cape Town, South Africa flights on Dec 15, 2019. This nonstop service will be operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.



