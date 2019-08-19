United Airlines to Start Additional Tokyo Services Next Year

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL has announced plans for its network expansion in Tokyo, Japan.





The services set to begin on Mar 28, 2020 are as follows:Subject to government approval, the carrier will connect its hubs in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. with Tokyo's Haneda International Airport. Tickets on these nonstop operations are available for sale. The new flights will add to the airline's existing nonstop daily service between San Francisco and Haneda.

Situated close to downtown Tokyo, the Haneda International Airport is popular among business travelers for its convenient location. Hence, United Airlines' additional services to this busy airport should attract substantial traffic. The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo is also a boon for the carrier in this regard.



Apart from Haneda International Airport, United Airlines plans to introduce daily nonstop services between Tokyo's Narita International airport and Denver, Guam, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark as well as San Francisco. With the commencement of these additional flights on Mar 28, 2020, the carrier's existing operations in Narita from Chicago and Washington DC will shift to Haneda.



