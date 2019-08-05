United Airlines Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UAL

In trading on Monday, shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.52, changing hands as low as $84.80 per share. United Airlines Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UAL's low point in its 52 week range is $77.02 per share, with $97.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $85.07.
