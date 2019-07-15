United Airlines extends suspension of Delhi, Mumbai flights to Oct. 26

Reuters





July 15 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Monday it was extending the suspension of its flights from the United States to Delhi and Mumbai in India until Oct. 26, citing continued restriction of Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Indian-controlled Kashmir led to aerial bombing missions on each other's soil.

"We are contacting our customers to provide this update and assisting those who may need to make other travel arrangements, including rebooking on other airlines or offering full refunds," United Airlines said in a statement.

This article appears in: Stocks , Technology